7 electric cars that could challenge Tesla's Model S

Tesla continues to dominate when it comes to long-range electric vehicles. But that may not be the case for long.
A slew of automakers have plans to roll electric vehicles with a range of 200 miles or more by 2020. And many of these upcoming vehicles are high-end, luxury vehicles, making them direct competitors with Tesla’s Model S.
Here’s a look at the electric cars in the works that could challenge Tesla’s Model S .
Porsche confirmed in December that it would be investing some $1.09 billion in new facilities to begin production of its first all-electric car.
The car will be based on a concept car Porsche revealed last September, dubbed the Mission E.
Like the concept car, the production vehicle is expected to have a range of about 310 miles per charge and is capable of charging about 80% in just 15 minutes. However, it's worth noting the range is likely based on European testing and not EPA standards, so its range might be closer to around 240 miles.
In addition to the long range and quick charging time, the car will also be capable of going from zero to 60 miles per hour in just 3.5 seconds.
Audi confirmed in January that it was planning to begin production of its first all-electric SUV at its Brussels plant in 2018. The new vehicle will be heavily inspired by the company's e-tron quattro concept, which the company originally unveiled at the International Motor Show in Frankfurt in September.
The new SUV will have three motors, a range of 310 miles on a single charge, and quick charging capabilities, the company also confirmed in January.
The name of the new car has not been officially announced; however, it is rumoured to be called the Q6.
British luxury car maker Aston Martin said in mid-February that it is teaming up with the Chinese technology firm LeEco (formerly LeTV) to develop a production version of its all-electric Aston Martin RapidE Concept by 2018.
The RapidE concept, which is based on the company's Rapide S sedan, is expected to have a range of 200 miles per charge and price between $200,000 to $250,000.
The company will also be collaborating on 'a range of next-generation connected electric vehicles' with the electric car start-up Faraday Future, which is also in a partnership with LeEco.
Volvo aims to sell one million electrified vehicles by 2o25 and plans to bring its first fully electric vehicle to market by 2019.
The company has not yet shared range details for its first fully electric vehicle, and it hasn't said which of its vehicles will be the first to go fully electric.
But Mats Andersson, Volvo's director of electric propulsion's systems, told Tech Insider that it would likely be a vehicle built on the company's Scaleable Product Architecture (SPA), which is the platform Volvo uses to build hybrids for its larger 90 Series and 60 Series vehicles.
By 2020, the company will also launch an all-electric vehicle for its smaller 40 Series built on its new platform called the Compact Modular Architecture (CMA).
The car startup has plans to bring its first electric vehicle to market within the next two years, according to its website. While Faraday revealed a concept vehicle in early January, the company has yet to share many details about its first production car. However, we do know that it will not be cheap.
'We are working on more than one car, the first car does fall into the premium side of the market,' Richard Kim, the company's lead designer, told Tech Insider in January.
However, Kim was quick to point out that Faraday plans to eventually roll out more cars and that the company already has more than one test vehicle on the road.
Mercedes-Benz plans to launch at least one long-range fully electric car by 2018.
According to a Reuters report published in early June, Daimler's chief development officer Thomas Weber said the company will debut a prototype of an electric Mercedes vehicle with a range of 310 miles per charge at the Paris Motor Show in October.
According to a report in the German magazine AutoBild published in December, it could be an electric version of its GLC crossover. However, there is now speculation that the vehicle could be a coupe.
The company could even have as many as four electric vehicles by 2020, according to a report from AutoCar published in May.
Apple has not confirmed any plans to develop an electric vehicle, but the Wall Street Journal reported last June that the company is working on its own car and has a targeted ship date of 2019.
And according to a report published in April from the German publication Frankfurter Allgemeine, Apple is running a secret labratory in Berlin for development of the vehicle. The company has also reportedly partnered up with the manufacturing firm Magna to help it build a car, according to the report.
