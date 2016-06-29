7 electric cars that could challenge Tesla's Model S

Tesla continues to dominate when it comes to long-range electric vehicles. But that may not be the case for long.

A slew of automakers have plans to roll electric vehicles with a range of 200 miles or more by 2020. And many of these upcoming vehicles are high-end, luxury vehicles, making them direct competitors with Tesla’s Model S.

Here’s a look at the electric cars in the works that could challenge Tesla’s Model S .

