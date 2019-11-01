The 10 cars, pickup trucks, and SUVs that have the best resale value after 5 years

Fiat Chrysler A 2014 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited.

iSeeCars analysed over 6.9 million vehicles from model-year 2014 that were sold that year and compared them to over 800,000 used vehicles from model-year 2014 that were sold in 2019.

But some vehicles retain much more of their value, providing more lucrative resale opportunities for their owners. iSeeCars analysed over 6.9 million vehicles from model-year 2014 that were sold that year and compared them to over 800,000 used vehicles from model-year 2014 that were sold this year.

These are the 10 vehicles that experienced the lowest amount of depreciation, according to iSeeCars’ study.

10. Subaru Impreza WRX

Subaru A 2015 Subaru Impreza WRX.

Average five-year depreciation: 40%

9. Nissan Frontier

Nissan A 2014 Nissan Frontier.

Average five-year depreciation: 39.5%

8. Nissan GT-R

Nissan A 2014 Nissan GT-R.

Average five-year depreciation: 39.4%

7. Honda Ridgeline

Honda A 2014 Honda Ridgeline.

Average five-year depreciation: 38.1%

6. Porsche 911

Uli Deck/picture alliance via Getty Images 2014 Porsche 911.

Average five-year depreciation: 37.2%

5. Toyota 4Runner

Toyota A 2014 Toyota 4Runner.

Average five-year depreciation: 36.5%

4. Toyota Tundra

Toyota A 2014 Toyota Tundra.

Average five-year depreciation: 35.9%

3. Toyota Tacoma

Toyota A 2016 Toyota Tacoma.

Average five-year depreciation: 32%

2. Jeep Wrangler

Jeep A 2014 Jeep Wrangler.

Average five-year depreciation: 31.5%

1. Jeep Wrangler Unlimited

Fiat Chrysler A 2014 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited.

Average five-year depreciation: 30%

