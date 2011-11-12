Cars.com Has Pulled Its Sponsorship Of The Penn State Game On ESPN This Weekend

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Cars.com has yanked its presenting sponsorship of two upcoming ESPN games that involve Penn State.In the wake of the child molestation scandal that has overrun the university, the company will not sponsor Saturday’s Penn State-Nebraska game or next week’s Penn State-Ohio State.



They are the first, and so far only, sponsor to pull out after the scandal.

