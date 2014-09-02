The Sweet Rides Of Tech's Millionaires And Billionaires

We all need to get from point A to point B. Some just do it in better style — mainly because they have millions or billions of dollars from their innovative startups.
We all know these tech moguls can be humble, but we thought it’d be fun to round up what tech cofounders and CEOs are driving these days, which range from extremely modest to ridiculously expensive.
Some of the wealthiest living in Silicon Valley own flashy $US100,000 sports cars, while others are totally happy cruising around in everyday roadsters.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg reportedly owns several cars including an Acura TSX and a Volkswagen Golf GTI, but Zuckerberg reportedly put money down on a Pagani Huayra. The Italian hypercar starts at a modest $US1.3 million.
Snapchat founder and CEO Evan Spiegel enjoyed several luxury cars growing up, but after a Series B funding round last June, Spiegel immediately bought himself a Ferrari. Ferraris range from $US188,000 to $US400,000 and up.
Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates has quite the Porsche collection, but the headliner might be his 911 Porsche Convertible, which has an MSRP of $US82,100.
Believe it or not, Uber CEO Travis Palanick only gets around using Uber, the on-demand car service he cofounded in 2009.
Speaking of Tesla... his company makes self-driving cars, but Google cofounder Sergey Brin prefers his Tesla Roadster, which starts at $US100,000 and is currently sold out in North America.
While we're on the subject of Elon Musk, the billionaire behind SpaceX and PayPal is quite fond of his own automotive brand.
Oracle CEO Larry Ellison owns a bevy of vehicles. In 2012, a reader sent Business Insider this snapshot of Ellison driving his Lexus LFA, a car that starts at $US375,000.
Facebook cofounder and billionaire Dustin Moskovitz drives a humble Volkswagen R32 Hatchback, which you can buy today for about $US13,000.
He's no longer CEO at Microsoft, but Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer owns a Fusion Hybrid. Worth noting: The Fusion is equipped with Ford Sync, a product produced with Microsoft technology.
