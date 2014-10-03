The 20 Cars Most Likely To Last 200,000 Miles

If you’re going to buy a new or used car, it’s good to know that it’s not going to break down after a few thousand miles. Even better is knowing that it will have a good shot at crossing the 200,000 mile mark.

To find the vehicles mostly likely to reach that milestone, iSeeCars, which helps shoppers find good deals on used cars, analysed listings for 30 million used vehicles from the past year.

Turns out that if you want to go the distance, your best choice is the Ford F-250, followed by the Chevy Silverado 2500HD. If you want an SUV that will hit 200,000 miles, take the Chevy Suburban. For a regular car, take the Honda Accord.

The trucks on the list are pretty big. So it’s worth noting that there’s a trend in the auto industry toward crafting pickups that are lighter in weight. Does that mean these trucks won’t last as long, as aluminium replaces steel in their construction? Remains to be seen. But the bottom line right now is that when it comes to vehicles, a big old heavy truck is where you should go.

Obviously, there are some practicality issues to deal with. Not everybody needs Ford F-250, a truck that’s designed to absorb some punishment and do things like haul around large boats.

The iSeeCars data shows what percentage of each kind of car has 200,000 miles or more on the odometer, by model. So the chart below shows that 4.2% of Ford F-250 Super Duty trucks listed for sale have already driven more than 200,000 miles.

[An earlier version of this post was written by Alex Davies.]

Here are the top 20 longest lasting vehicles:

Here are the top vehicles when you take out trucks:

With trucks and SUVs out of the picture, sedans finally move the top of the list:

