Look At All The Fancy Cars Parked Outside Facebook's HQ In California

Business Insider recently visited Facebook’s HQ in Menlo Park, California, where we had a great time. Facebook employs about 7,000 staff, and although they are not all at the Menlo Park location, the car park is nonetheless crowded with vehicles.

And some employees’ cars are pretty fancy: Wait until you see the “Tron” Edition Chevy Camaro.

The Facebook IPO created about 1,000 millionaires inside the company. Add to that the fact that this is California, where they love their cars, and you get an idea of why the Facebook car park is so interesting.

We took a spin through it recently (in a rented Chevy Malibu, the shame!) This is what we were able to see before security showed up.

