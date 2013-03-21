Cars In Cyprus Desperately Circle A Bank Looking For A Place To Park [PHOTO]

As the bank closure drags on, the lines around ATMs to get out cash are starting to get longer.



Christina Avraam, a photographer and Erasmus Program Assistant at University of Nicosia, was nice enough to share some of her photos of the situation.

One particularly interesting one was the cars.

She writes: Cars began to pile up outside of the bank; desperately looking for a parking space to get in line.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.