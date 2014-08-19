Here Are The Most Expensive States For Owning A Car [MAPS]

For car owners, the costs don’t end after you’ve made your all of your car payments.

Ownership costs include gas, insurance and repairs, which vary significantly across the country.

Bankrate.com recently published the results of their 2014 car cost study for the 50 states and Washington D.C.

Business Insider created maps to show were there are concentrated areas for car ownership spending. We broke up the data into quartiles, and also determined whether or not there were any outliers, that is states were the cost was unusually expensive or cheap.

On the maps you can see that there tend to be geographic trends for individual variables of car expense.

There are clumps in the southeast and the northeast, where states pay more for overall car ownership than the majority of the country. The midwest and the northwest seemed to be less expensive areas.

Wyoming was the most expensive and an outlier, with $2705 per year.

The next most expensive state was Louisiana: $2555.

The least expensive state overall: Iowa, $1942.

The median price is $2213.

States on the west coast and parts of the northeast spent were relatively inexpensive regions for gas costs. On the other hand, states in the midwest and the South were more on the costly side. In addition to gas prices, Bankrate’s gas cost measure considers average fuel efficiency and average miles traveled.

Again, Wyoming was the most expensive and an outlier with $1558.

Washington D.C. was the least expensive and also an outlier with $618.

The next most expensive state for gasoline spending: Alabama, $1237.

The least expensive state for gasoline spending: New York, $713.

The median price is $988.

People living in the northeast, the south, and the west coast spent the most on insurance. And those living in the center of the country spent spent much less on insurance.

The most expensive state for insurance spending: Louisiana $1277.

The least expensive state for insurance spending: Iowa, $630.

The median price is $US848.

There were no outliers for insurance spending.

Overall, repair prices are a smaller percentage of car expenses than gasoline and insurance — but they do still factor in. People living on the west and east coasts spent the most on repair costs. Those living in the midwest spent the least.

The most expensive state for repair costs: New Jersey, $393.

The least expensive state for repair costs: Vermont, $270.

The median price is $356.

There were no outliers in repairs spending.

