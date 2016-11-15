22 hot cars we can't wait to see at the 2016 LA Auto Show

The 2016-2017 North American show season will officially kick off this week with the opening of the LA Auto Show. Carmakers from around the world will bring their latest and greatest design concepts and production cars to show off for the Southern California crowd.

Although the concepts exhibited at the show represent a glimpse into the future of the automotive industry, other, more production-ready vehicles will give the public a chance to see what’s soon headed to their dealer’s showrooms.

Here just some of the cars we are looking forward to seeing.

The show opens to the public on Friday and will run until Nov. 27 at the Los Angeles Convention Center

This year at the LA Auto Show, the Germans will be out in force. Porsche will unleash a whole new line of long wheel-base versions of their new second generation Panamera sedan called the 'Executive'. Here's the Panamera 4S Executive. Porsche In addition, the stretched Panamera will be available in several other versions including an E-Hybrid and ... Porsche ... A Turbo. Porsche Not to be outdone, Porsche's VW Group siblings will also have a significant presence. Audi's laser headlights will finally arrive in the US on a special edition R8 supercar. Audi At the same time, Audi's long-awaited second generation Q5 crossover and... Audi ... A5/S5 coupes will make their debuts at the show. Audi VW's new Atlas three-row SUV will make its official debut in LA. Volkswagen While Lamborghini is expected to unveil a hardcore 'Superleggera' version of its Huracan supercar. Matthew DeBord/Business Insider Starting with its new BMW-M5-fighting E63 AMG sedan, Mercedes will also have plenty to show off in LA. Mercedes-Benz The company's AMG GT-R and... Mercedes-Benz ... AMG GT Roadsters will be at the show. Mercedes-Benz On top of that, Mercedes will unveil a new Maybach Cabriolet along with... YouTube/Mercedes-Benz Speaking of off-road prowess, Land Rover's next generation Discovery SUV will make its North American debut at the show. Jaguar Land Rover Jaguar Land Rover has been pretty hush hush about their plans in LA, so expect a couple of other hot new vehicles to emerge from the British automaker before it's all said and done. Jaguar Land Rover Jaguar F-Pace Infiniti's QX Sport Inspiration Concept will make its North American debut at the show. Infiniti Alfa Romeo is rumoured to have an all-new Giulia based crossover ready to show off in LA. Alfa Romeo While Cadillac's stylish Escala will certainly make an impression on the crowd. Cadillac Mitsubishi is expected to show off its latest plug-in electric crossover concept. Newspress While Acura is expected to unveil a new show car as a follow up to its Precision Concept which debuted in Detroit earlier this year. Acura Mazda teased the next iteration of its highly successful CX-5 crossover ahead of the LA show. Mazda Volvo will show off their new V90 wagon. Volvo Finally, Subaru is expected to unveil a concept that will serve as the basis for a new large SUV. Subaru

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.