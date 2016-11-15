22 hot cars we can't wait to see at the 2016 LA Auto Show

The 2016-2017 North American show season will officially kick off this week with the opening of the LA Auto Show. Carmakers from around the world will bring their latest and greatest design concepts and production cars to show off for the Southern California crowd.
Although the concepts exhibited at the show represent a glimpse into the future of the automotive industry, other, more production-ready vehicles will give the public a chance to see what’s soon headed to their dealer’s showrooms.
Here just some of the cars we are looking forward to seeing.
The show opens to the public on Friday and will run until Nov. 27 at the Los Angeles Convention Center
This year at the LA Auto Show, the Germans will be out in force. Porsche will unleash a whole new line of long wheel-base versions of their new second generation Panamera sedan called the 'Executive'. Here's the Panamera 4S Executive.
In addition, the stretched Panamera will be available in several other versions including an E-Hybrid and ...
Not to be outdone, Porsche's VW Group siblings will also have a significant presence. Audi's laser headlights will finally arrive in the US on a special edition R8 supercar.
Starting with its new BMW-M5-fighting E63 AMG sedan, Mercedes will also have plenty to show off in LA.
Speaking of off-road prowess, Land Rover's next generation Discovery SUV will make its North American debut at the show.
Jaguar Land Rover has been pretty hush hush about their plans in LA, so expect a couple of other hot new vehicles to emerge from the British automaker before it's all said and done.
While Acura is expected to unveil a new show car as a follow up to its Precision Concept which debuted in Detroit earlier this year.
