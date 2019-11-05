These are the 10 cars expected to have the best resale value 5 years after purchase

Toyota

Automotive research firm iSeeCars.com has created a list of the 10 cars with the lowest depreciation.

The list is topped by the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited, which only loses 30%, about $US12,188, of its value over five years.

The list also includes Toyotas,Nissans, and a Porsche, Honda, Subaru, and another Jeep.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The automotive research firm iSeeCars.com, has released a list of the 10 vehicles that lose the least amount of their value over time.

The average depreciation of cars over their first five years is 49.6%, according to the firm. However, the vehicles on this list – which include three Toyotas, two Nissans and Jeeps, and one Porsche, Honda, and Subaru – depreciate 19.4% to 39.5% less.

“Toyota and Honda are known for their reliability, and their reputation for dependable pickups helps aid their resale value,” iSeeCars CEO Phong Ly said in a statement.

The Jeep Wrangler Unlimited tops the compilation. It lost just 30% of its value, about $US12,188, in five years.

iSeeCars.com analysed over 6.9 million new cars from the 2014 model year that were sold the same year. These prices were then compared against more than 800,000 used cars from the same model year sold between January to October 2019, adjusting the prior prices by 7.9% for inflation.

Keep scrolling to see how much resale value the 2014 model-year vehicles lost over a five-year period:

10. Subaru Impreza WRX: 40% depreciation. Difference: $US13,659.

9. Nissan Frontier: 39.5% depreciation. Difference: $US11,853 difference.

Nissan

“…the Nissan Frontier is sold in lower volumes so it has a lower supply in the secondary marketplace,” Ly said.

8. Nissan GT-R: 39.4%. Difference: $US44,476.

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

7. Honda Ridgeline: 38.1%. Difference: $US13,954.

Ly claims the Honda Ridgeline is unique because its a pickup truck with the comfort of a crossover.

6. Porsche 911: 37.2%. Difference: $US53,595.

“The Porsche 911 is an iconic and beloved sports car that will always be in demand as a dream car for many consumers,” Ly said.

5. Toyota 4Runner: 36.5% depreciation. Difference: $US15,132.

Toyota

“Since its release in 1984 the 4Runner has amassed a loyal following, and its ruggedness and reputation for being a reliable vehicle help contribute to its value retention,” Ly said.

4. Toyota Tundra: 35.9% depreciation. Difference: $US15,136.

3. Toyota Tacoma: 32.0% depreciation. Difference: $US10,101.

Toyota

2. Jeep Wrangler: 31.5% depreciation. Difference: $US10,203.

FCA

Ly claims the Jeep Wrangler has retained its value because of the car’s “ruggedness, durability, and iconic design.”

1. Jeep Wrangler Unlimited: 30.0% depreciation. Difference: $US12,188.

Fiat Chrysler

“Because of Jeep’s loyal following, their demand outstrips supply in the used car marketplace leading to high resale values,” Ly said.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.