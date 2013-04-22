This To Do List App Punishes You For Not Getting Things Done

To do list apps come a dime a dozen in Apple’s App Store.
The productivity apps all promise to help users get to the same end result by handling tasks differently and helping you get more things done.
But many to do list apps get in the way and make entering task a chore.
Carrot is different.
The beautifully designed app turns getting things done into a game and it has quickly become one of our favourite to-do list apps.
Carrot encourages users to get tasks done in a timely matter and they’re rewarded with points that lead to unlockable features. But if they don’t accomplish tasks then the app will get angry with you.
Carrot’s creator, Brian Mueller, created the app because he wanted to use something that “wasn’t cluttered or complicated.”
Carrot is available for iPhone in Apple’s App store. It is currently on sale for $0.99 but normally costs $1.99.
What makes Carrot unique is her personality. She's very mouthy and will berate you if you forget to get things done.
Carrot is easy to use. Simply swipe down to add a new task. When you're done swipe to the right to complete it and you'll be rewarded with points.
If you don't check in with Carrot daily she will get mad with you and have a mood swing. You'll know she's in a bad mood when her background is black and sensor is red.
Carrot will even try to publicly shame you blasting off your confession of not doing anything to all your Twitter followers.
Users can turn on or off a badge icon, enter tasks with your voice using Siri, and even more tweaks as you get more points and unlock them.
