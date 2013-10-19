This App Encourages Men To Pay For Women's Plastic Surgery And Gas In Exchange For Dates

Carrot Dating Founder of Carrot Dating, Brandon Wade

“

There’s only one method of manipulation that has stood the test of time: bribery. It’s a concept so simple that even animals understand–give a dog a bone, and it will obey. Give a woman a present, and she’ll…”

That’s the opening line of a press release for Carrot Dating, a new matchmaking app that lets men “bribe their way to a date.”

Give a woman a present and she’ll…? The possibilities are apparently endless!

The app enables users to “accept gifts/activities for a first date, with men and women being tempted with offers such as plastic surgery or a tank of gas for a “yes”. What doesn’t work: messaging and hoping.”

That’s what founder Brandon Wade thinks. Wade also started Seeking Arrangement; the “lead sugar daddy dating website”. In 2011, Wade already tried a similar version of Carrot Dating. Hypervocal had the story of WhatsYourPrice, a service for those “who have high standards” and “are willing to pay for the chance to go out on a first date”.

Here’s Carrot Dating’s introduction video, complete with too-cheery carnival music:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.