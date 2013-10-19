This App Encourages Men To Pay For Women's Plastic Surgery And Gas In Exchange For Dates

Caroline Moss
Carrot DatingCarrot DatingFounder of Carrot Dating, Brandon Wade


There’s only one method of manipulation that has stood the test of time: bribery. It’s a concept so simple that even animals understand–give a dog a bone, and it will obey. Give a woman a present, and she’ll…”
That’s the opening line of a press release for Carrot Dating, a new matchmaking app that lets men “bribe their way to a date.”

Give a woman a present and she’ll…? The possibilities are apparently endless!

The app enables users to “accept gifts/activities for a first date, with men and women being tempted with offers such as plastic surgery or a tank of gas for a “yes”. What doesn’t work: messaging and hoping.”

That’s what founder Brandon Wade thinks. Wade also started Seeking Arrangement; the “lead sugar daddy dating website”. In 2011, Wade already tried a similar version of Carrot Dating. Hypervocal had the story of WhatsYourPrice, a service for those “who have high standards” and “are willing to pay for the chance to go out on a first date”.

Here’s Carrot Dating’s introduction video, complete with too-cheery carnival music:

