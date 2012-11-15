One Agency Celebrated Making Tumblr's Official 'A-List' By ... Making A Tumblr

Yesterday, Tumblr named 12 creative agencies members of its exclusive “A-List.”



Basically this means the shops — which include BBH, AKQA, and Droga5 — “will be able to advise and share resources and will be equipped with the right tools to give their clients the ultimate Tumblr experience.”

And how did one agency celebrate the news?

Well, Carrot Creative, which Tumblr described as “every (mega)bit of swagger you’d expect from an agency in DUMBO, New York’s Digital District,” decided to create a brand new Tumblr in honour of the “A-List” title. It’s called Everyday We Tumbln’ and features cat photos, Zoolander GIFs, Romney-bashing, and other usual meme suspects.

Meta.

Here are some examples:

1.

Photo: Everyday We Tumblin’

2.

Photo: Everyday We Tumblin’

3.

Photo: Everyday We Tumblin’

4.

Photo: Everyday We Tumblin’

5.

Photo: Everyday We Tumblin’

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.