Watch 1,400 people learn their jobs are moving to Mexico

A crowd of Carrier manufacturing workers erupted into anger Wednesday as they learned their plant was being relocated to Monterrey, Mexico.

Carrier, an Indianapolis-based heating, ventilation and air conditioning company owned by United Technologies, announced in a statement on Wednesday that the plant would undergo a three-year transition to Mexico starting in 2017.

A man identified as company president Chris Nelson was recorded on camera delivering the news to a large crowd of employees, who reacted with jeers and obscenities.

One person can be seen walking out of the meeting.

At one point, Nelson pleads with the crowd to quiet down so he can continue with the statement, saying “I’ve got information that’s important to share as part of the transition.”

Carrier employs roughly 1,400 people. There will be no immediate impact on jobs, according to local ABC affiliate RTV6.

“I want to be clear — this is strictly a business decision,” Nelson continued, drawing another round of boos.

“This was an extremely difficult decision. It was made most difficult because I understand that it will have an impact on all of you, your families, and the community.”

Carrier is one of two United Technologies plants to announce a move to Mexico — the corporation announced on the same day it would also be moving a plant in Huntington, Indiana. The closing will eliminate about 700 jobs from the city in northeastern Indiana, according to the Indianapolis Star.

Shortly after the news broke, Indianapolis mayor Joe Hogsett said he would issue an executive order to help the workers affected by the move.

And yesterday, the Star reported that Indiana Governor Mike Pence authorised the state to offer job seeking, training and education services to the workers.

