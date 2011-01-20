Police Intercept Drug-Laden Carrier Pigeon Outside Colombian Prison

Colombian police have seized a carrier pigeon that was being used by prison inmates to transport 1.6 ounces of of marijuana and .2 ounces of cocaine, according to The Telegraph.



The authorities were alerted when the bird, with the goods strapped to his back, fell near Bucaramanga’s Modelo prison, struggling to take off again and fly over the facility.

“This is a new case of criminal ingenuity,” said General Jose Angel Mendoza, Commander of Bucaramanga Metropolitan Police.

