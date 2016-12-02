The moment when 1,400 Carrier workers first learned their jobs were moving to Mexico

Screenshot via YouTube Carrier employees react to news in February that their plant is being relocated to Mexico.

Carrier employees are rejoicing Donald Trump’s announcement on Thursday that their company will be keeping more than 1,000 jobs in Indiana.

It’s a reversal from Carrier’s statement nearly a year ago that the Indianapolis-based air-conditioning company would relocate its plant to Monterrey, Mexico, starting in 2017.

In a video that went viral in February, company president Chris Nelson can be seen delivering the bad news to a large crowd of employees.

The crowd erupted into anger, reacting to Nelson’s announcement with jeers and obscenities.

One person could be seen walking out of the meeting.

At one point, Nelson pleaded with the crowd to quiet down so he can continue with the statement, saying, “I’ve got information that’s important to share as part of the transition.”

“I want to be clear — this is strictly a business decision,” Nelson continued, drawing another round of boos.

“This was an extremely difficult decision. It was made most difficult because I understand that it will have an impact on all of you, your families, and the community.”

Carrier was one of two United Technologies plants to announce a move to Mexico in February — the corporation announced on the same day it would also be moving a plant in Huntington, Indiana. That closing does not appear to be part of Trump’s deal, ABC2 reported, and will cost Huntington approximately 700 jobs.

