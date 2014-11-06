Carrier Billing Hasn't Gone Away -- Here Is How It's Helping Companies Make Money On Mobile

The biggest question app developers are facing today is how to get paid for their apps and content. In particular they face two challenges: how to make purchasing on mobile easy enough so that people will buy their app and in-app content, and how to enable people to make payments in markets where many do not have credit cards.

One answer is carrier billing.

Carrier billing allows people to buy digital content by adding the cost of a purchase directly to their mobile bill. It’s similar to buying on-demand television by adding it to your cable bill. The idea is not new and, in fact, carrier billing was the first method available to consumers for buying things like ring tones and wallpapers before the advent of smartphones. But now a new report from BI Intelligence finds that carrier billing is being updated for the mobile app age.

While the concept of adding charges to one’s mobile bill hasn’t changed, carrier billing technology has made some giant leaps and now offers a smooth, low-friction way for consumers to pay for digital content like apps and tokens within apps. That’s why it has developers, app stores and mobile carriers so excited. But that said, it faces some major hurdles, in particular the high prices currently charged by mobile operators for providing carrier billing services has kept many app developers away.

In the report, BI Intelligence explains how carrier billing works, who is using it, and whether or not it has the potential to catch on for physical goods, beyond the world of digital content.

Here are some of the key elements from the report:

In full, the report:

