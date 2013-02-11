Carrie Underwood's Dress Burst Into A Sea Of Butterflies During Her Grammy Performance

Kirsten Acuna

While Carrie Underwood wowed the Grammy crowd with her performance of “Blown Away,” we were blown away when her silver dress began changing colours on stage and projecting images.

Here’s how Underwood’s dress originally looked:

carrie underwood Grammys 2013

Photo: Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

From silver, Underwood’s dress began to take on a blue hue …

carrie underwood grammys 2013

Photo: Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

… complete with sparkles.

Carrie Underwood Grammys 2013

Photo: CBS screencap

Carrie Underwood Grammys 2013

Photo: CBS screencap

It then started growing roses …

Carrie Underwood Grammys 2013

Photo: CBS screencap

Carrie Underwood Grammys 2013

Photo: CBS screencap

From there, it went golden:

Carrie Underwood Grammys 2013

Photo: CBS screencap

… before returning close to its original silver hue.

Carrie Underwood Grammys 2013

Photo: CBS screencap

The coolest part was when Underwood’s dress became a butterfly … 

Carrie Underwood Grammys 2013

Photo: CBS screencap

And, burst into a bunch of smaller monarchs:

carrie underwood grammys 2013

Photo: Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

More Grammys:
Beyoncé wore a jumpsuit to the Grammys >

The photo of Taylor Swift owning the Grammys opening performance >

Justin Timberlake and Jay-Z rocking on stage to “Suit & Tie” >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.