Carrie Underwood's Dress Burst Into A Sea Of Butterflies During Her Grammy Performance

While Carrie Underwood wowed the Grammy crowd with her performance of “Blown Away,” we were blown away when her silver dress began changing colours on stage and projecting images.



Here’s how Underwood’s dress originally looked:

Photo: Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

From silver, Underwood’s dress began to take on a blue hue …

Photo: Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

… complete with sparkles.

Photo: CBS screencap

Photo: CBS screencap

It then started growing roses …

Photo: CBS screencap

Photo: CBS screencap

From there, it went golden:

Photo: CBS screencap

… before returning close to its original silver hue.

Photo: CBS screencap

The coolest part was when Underwood’s dress became a butterfly …

Photo: CBS screencap

And, burst into a bunch of smaller monarchs:

Photo: Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

