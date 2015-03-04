Carrie Underwood just dealt a big blow to Adidas

@caliabycarrie on Instagram Carrie Underwood models her new clothing line.

Adidas has been losing market share to competitors like Under Armour and Nike.

And now, the brand counts country star Carrie Underwood among its competitors.

Dick’s Sporting Goods will remove women’s clothing items from Adidas and Reebok to make room for Underwood’s Calia line, reports Sara Germano at The Wall Street Journal.

The Calia line, which includes leggings, sweaters, sports bras, and headbands, will be sold exclusively at Dick’s, according to WSJ.

Dick’s move is an attempt to cash in on the “athleisure” trend pioneered by Lululemon of wearing your gym clothes to work and brunch.

Nike and Under Armour are also pushing for more female customers and expanding product lines.

Adidas executives say they are trying to regain market share by selling cool gear to young athletes.

Under Armour has surpassed Adidas to become the second biggest sportswear brand in the US by sales, the WSJ reported last year.

Under Armour reported sales growth of 20% to $US1.2 billion, while Adidas’ sales fell 23% to $US1.1 billion.

While Adidas has been going after hardcore athletes, Under Armour has signed sports stars like Muhammed Ali and Stephen Curry.

Here are some photos of the new Calia line:

Let your beauty bloom every day, every workout, and everywhere. CALIA by Carrie Underwood, available in March. A photo posted by CALIA by Carrie (@caliabycarrie) on Jan 26, 2015 at 11:37am PST

Go accomplish your resolutions with style and grace. CALIA by Carrie Underwood, available in March. A photo posted by CALIA by Carrie (@caliabycarrie) on Jan 8, 2015 at 3:13pm PST

Sometimes your strongest weapon is inner strength. CALIA by Carrie Underwood. A photo posted by CALIA by Carrie (@caliabycarrie) on Dec 19, 2014 at 1:41pm PST

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.