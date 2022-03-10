39 of Carrie Underwood’s most daring looks

Right after she won “American Idol” in May 2005, Underwood walked the red carpet in a bold animal-print dress with a jade and red belt. ‘American Idol’ winner Carrie Underwood poses in the press room at the ‘American Idol Finale: Results Show’ on May 25, 2005. Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Underwood beat the other finalist, Bo Bice, to become the champion of season four of “American Idol.” She’s since become one of the most successful “American Idol” contestants of all time.

A few months later, Underwood walked the Emmys red carpet in a black gown with a plunging neckline. Carrie Underwood arrives at the 57th Annual Emmy Awards on September 18, 2005. Kevin Winter/Getty Images Underwood’s black dress featured a halter neckline and gold embellishments scattered all over.

She went full Old Hollywood glam at the 2006 Academy of Country Music Awards in May 2006. Country music artist Carrie Underwood arrives at the 41st Annual Academy Of Country Music Awards on May 23, 2006. Kevin Winter/Getty Images for ACMA Underwood opted for a satin champagne-colored dress with another low-cut neckline for her first ACM Awards.

At the 2006 CMA Music Festival in June, Underwood paired pinstripe shorts with a denim corset top and cowboy boots. Carrie Underwood at the 2006 CMA Music Festival. Tony R. Phipps/Contributor/Getty Images This look proves that Underwood wasn’t — and still isn’t — afraid to mix patterns, materials, and aesthetics on the red carpet.

At the 2006 CMA Awards in November, Underwood wore this backless white fit-and-flare gown. Carrie Underwood attends the 40th Annual CMA Awards on November 6, 2006. Peter Kramer/Getty Images While her piecey updo is very 2006, this dress has stood the test of time.

Later that month, Underwood paired princess glam with some rock ‘n’ roll edge at the 2006 American Music Awards. Carrie Underwood performs onstage at the 2006 American Music Awards on November 21, 2006. Ethan Miller/Getty Images Underwood wore a bold, black ball-gown skirt over gray shorts with a matching gray and black top to perform a medley of her biggest hits at the time: “Jesus, Take the Wheel,” “Don’t Forget to Remember Me,” and “Before He Cheats.”

One year later, at the 2007 American Music Awards, Underwood walked the red carpet in a white mini dress adorned with petals and pearls. Carrie Underwood arrives to the 2007 American Music Awards on November 18, 2007. Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images The dress featured a Grecian neckline. She paired the dress with strappy heels and a matching sparkly clutch.

Underwood wore a belted multicolored dress for the 2008 Grammys. Carrie Underwood arrives to the 50th Annual Grammy Awards on February 10, 2008. John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Underwood’s brightly colored Zuhair Murad dress also features another halter top and low neckline — clearly, she loved the look back then.

Underwood wore a canary yellow gown that was almost entirely backless at the 2008 CMA Awards. Carrie Underwood attends the 42nd Annual CMA Awards on November 12, 2008. Bryan Bedder/Getty Images This gown was designed by Roberto Cavalli.

To accept the favorite female singer Award at the People’s Choice Awards in January 2009, Underwood wore a coral dress with a flowery hem. Carrie Underwood accepts the Favorite Female Singer award during the 35th Annual People’s Choice Awards on January 7, 2009. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for PCA) Her look was designed by Jenny Packham.

Underwood switched it up a little for a 2009 Grammys event by channeling disco divas in a black polka-dot mini dress with bell sleeves. Carrie Underwood attends the 2009 Grammy Salute To Industry Icons honoring Clive Davis on February 7, 2009. Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Underwood ditched her usual country vibes for this event by channeling ’70s disco glam.

At a 2010 Grammys event, Underwood wore this one-shouldered dress that’s criss-crossed with pearls and sequins. Carrie Underwood arrives at the 52nd Annual Grammy Awards – Salute To Icons Honoring Doug Morris on January 30, 2010. Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Once again, Underwood opted for a Jenny Packham design on the red carpet.

Underwood looked like she was wearing a watercolor painting at the ACM Awards in April 2010. Carrie Underwood walks backstage at the 45th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards on April 18, 2010. Christopher Polk/ACMA2010/Getty Images for ACMA The strapless dress featured a satin lavender belt around her waist.

Later that year, at the CMA Awards in November, Underwood wore a bold gray dress featuring an oversized peplum waist. Carrie Underwood attends the 44th Annual CMA Awards on November 10, 2010. Michael Loccisano/WireImage/Getty Images The gun-metal gray was a new look for the singer, as was the tulle, but the rose detail at the waist is pure Underwood. The look was designed by Talbot Runhof.

Underwood wowed in this red gown with a thigh-high slit at the American Country Awards in December 2010. Carrie Underwood arrives at the American Country Award on December 6, 2010. Ethan Miller/Getty Images The beaded cummerbund and sheer overlay on the shoulders of this Georges Chakra gown really add to the glam.

She hosted the evening with Brad Paisley. One of her many costume changes was this dreamy princess tea-length gown covered in roses. Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood onstage at the 44th Annual CMA Awards on November 10, 2010. Bryan Bedder/WireImage/Getty Images Underwood looked like a princess or ballerina in this dress, which was designed by Georges Chakra.

Underwood and Paisley hosted the CMAs again in November 2011 — one bold look she wore on the night was this asymmetrical peach gown with lots of tulle. Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley speak at the 45th CMA Awards on November 9, 2011. Rick Diamond/Getty Images This dress was also designed by Georges Chakra.

Underwood slayed in this artfully draped fuchsia gown at the 47th ACM Awards on April 1, 2012. Carrie Underwood at the 47th Annual Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 1, 2012. Christopher Polk/ACMA2012/Getty Images for ACM As we’ve seen, Underwood is never one to shy from a daring neckline.

We can’t tell if it’s Underwood or Cinderella on the red carpet of the Billboard Music Awards in May 2012. Carrie Underwood arrives at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards on May 20, 2012. Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Underwood landed on many best dressed lists in this gray/blue ball gown fit for a princess and designed by Oscar de la Renta.

Underwood wore a white gown with sheer panels and golden leaves and accessorized with husband Mike Fisher at the 2012 CMA Awards in November. Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher attend the 46th CMA Awards on November 1, 2012. Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images The sheer panels on this dress go all the way down to just above her belly button.

At the 2013 CMA Awards, Underwood rocked a skin-toned dress with a sheer skirt on the red carpet. Carrie Underwood attends the 47th CMA Awards on November 6, 2013. Larry Busacca/WireImage/Getty Images The elegant rose-gold look was designed by Ralph & Russo.

In May 2014, the “Smoke Break” singer walked the Billboard Music Awards red carpet in this electric yellow dress with a silver bodice and low neckline. Singer Carrie Underwood attends the 2014 Billboard Music Awards on May 18, 2014. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images The intricately detailed gown was designed by Oriett Domenech.

Later that night, she strutted the red carpet with her award in this shimmery gown with a slit and a cutout. Carrie Underwood, winner of the Milestone Award, poses in the press room during the 2014 Billboard Music Awards on May 18, 2014. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Underwood won the Milestone Award that year, and she showed it off while in this stunning dress with a bold golden belt.

She wore a white dress covered in pink and black flowers with a similar silhouette to the 2014 CMT Music Awards. Carrie Underwood attends the 2014 CMT Music Awards on June 4, 2014. Mike Coppola/WireImage/Getty Images The dress, which features a keyhole cutout, was designed by Roberto Cavalli.

A pregnant Underwood walked the red carpet of the American Country Countdown Awards in an asymmetrical white gown with strategic cutouts in December 2014. Carrie Underwood attends the 2014 American Country Countdown Awards on December 15, 2014. Erika Goldring/FilmMagic/Getty Images Her son, Isaiah, was born three months later on February 27, 2015.

Underwood wore a sparkly blush-colored mini dress with a bedazzled cape at the 2015 American Music Awards. Carrie Underwood arrives at the 2015 American Music Awards on November 22, 2015. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Underwood, who took home the favorite country female artist award, was adorned in Yas Couture.

For the (original) “American Idol” series finale in April 2016, Underwood wore this interesting feathery gown with see-through bodice and skirt. Carrie Underwood attends Fox’s ‘American Idol’ finale on April 7, 2016. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images The look was designed by Yanina Couture

She continued her bold choices at the 2016 American Country Countdown Awards in May with this structured white gown with strategically placed pieces of fabric. Carrie Underwood attends the 2016 American Country Countdown Awards on May 1, 2016. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for dcp You might not be able to see them, but the Gauri & Nainika gown actually features white shorts underneath.

Underwood and her husband attended the CMT Music Awards in June 2016, with Underwood wearing a dress with a slit all the way up to her hip. Mike Fisher and Carrie Underwood attend the 2016 CMT Music Awards on June 8, 2016. Sara Kauss/FilmMagic/Getty Images It’s a bit difficult to see, but Underwood’s dress features a cutout just below her shoulder, too.

To perform that night, she changed into a black lace jumpsuit. Carrie Underwood performs onstage during the 2016 CMT Music Awards on June 8, 2016. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images She performed her single “ Church Bells .”

To walk the red carpet of the 2017 Grammys, Underwood wore this blood-red gown with a keyhole cutout and a center slit. Carrie Underwood attends the 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images The dramatic long-sleeved dress was designed by Elie Madi.

Underwood wore this skin-colored high-neck gown with crystal embellishments all over for the ACM Awards in April 2017. Carrie Underwood arrives at the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017. Allen Berezovsky/WireImage for Fashion Media/Getty Images This sparkly, shimmery look was designed by LaBourjoisie.

The “Cry Pretty” singer wore a beige gown with a tulle overlay, red flowers, and a deep-V neckline at the 2018 ACM Awards. Carrie Underwood, winner of Vocal Event of the Year, attends the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards on April 15, 2018. Jeff Kravitz/ACMA2018/FilmMagic for ACM Underwood looked like a woodland fairy in this Berta gown — this evening was also her first performance after an accident that led to her getting 40 stitches in her face.

She wore this ornate beige and bronze dress with a periwinkle train on the red carpet of the 2019 CMA Awards. Carrie Underwood attends the 53rd annual CMA Awards on November 13, 2019. Jason Kempin/Getty Images This glam dress was designed by Elie Madi , one of her favorites. It was also one of nine looks she wore that evening.

Underwood wore this deep-purple sequined gown with a high slit at the American Music Awards in November 2019. Carrie Underwood attends the 2019 American Music Awards on November 24, 2019. Rich Fury/Getty Images Her asymmetrical Stello by Stephanie Costello gown’s slit should put her in conversation with Angelina Jolie for most iconic right leg.

She went for this edgy black dress with buckle details for the ACM Awards in September 2020. Carrie Underwood attends the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards on September 16, 2020. John Shearer/ACMA2020/Getty Images for ACM The sparkling, belted dress was designed by Marina Hoermanseder.

Underwood was almost unrecognizable on the red carpet of the Latin American Music Awards with her beachy waves and this sunset-colored ombré dress featuring a slit and a giant cutout. Carrie Underwood at the Latin American Music Awards on April 15, 2021. Aaron Davidson/Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images This butterfly-inspired look was designed by Iris van Herpen , a recent celebrity favorite.

Underwood made sure everyone stayed 6 feet (1.83m) away in this one-shouldered dress covered in silver spikes at the 2021 CMA Awards. Carrie Underwood attends the 55th Country Music Association Awards on November 10, 2021. John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA The bold look was designed by Jean-Louis Sabaji.