Carrie Underwood Busts Out Laptop At Country Music Awards To Mock Obamacare

Country music stars Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood took out a laptop and performed the song “Obamacare by Morning” at the Country Music Awards last night.

The song lampoons issues surrounding the new government website where citizens enroll in President Barack Obama’s signature health care law.

The day before the site launched, it could only handle 1,100 users before experiencing problems.

Paisley and Underwood also work “twerk” into the bit to segue into the song.

In any case, it went over well.

