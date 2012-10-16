'Carrie' Looks Bloody Brilliant In The First Teaser Trailer

We saw the unveiling of the first teaser trailer for the “Carrie” remake Saturday, and now it’s finally made its way online.



There’s not much to it other than the city lying in destruction. However, the real take away is seeing Chloe Gracë Moretz covered in blood at the very end.

Watch it below via Yahoo!:



Need more?

Give the number 207-404-2604 a call.

You should receive a response from one of the stars Moretz or Julianne Moore.

It’s all part of the film’s #WhatHappenedtoCarrie campaign.

We leave you with a comparison of Moretz and Sissy Spacek from the original adaptation of Stephen King’s novel:

Photo: screencap

Photo: screencap

