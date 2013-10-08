People Freak Out Over 'Carrie' Telekinesis Marketing Prank In NYC Coffee Shop

Unsuspecting coffee shop customers in the West Village were in for quite the surprise when a young woman used her “telekinetic” powers to move a guy up a wall after he spilled hot coffee on her computer.

Of course, the freaky prank was all part of a marketing stunt for the upcoming “Carrie” remake starring Chloe Moretz.

And people’s reactions were priceless. Watch below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Based on Stephen King’s 1974 novel, the film hits theatres October 18.

Here’s photos of Chloe Moretz in the famous role:

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.