People Freak Out Over 'Carrie' Telekinesis Marketing Prank In NYC Coffee Shop

Unsuspecting coffee shop customers in the West Village were in for quite the surprise when a young woman used her “telekinetic” powers to move a guy up a wall after he spilled hot coffee on her computer.

Of course, the freaky prank was all part of a marketing stunt for the upcoming “Carrie” remake starring Chloe Moretz.

And people’s reactions were priceless. Watch below:

Based on Stephen King’s 1974 novel, the film hits theatres October 18.

Here’s photos of Chloe Moretz in the famous role:

Carrie movie chloe grace moretzMichael Gibson / MGM, Sony Screen Gems, Inc.

Chloe Moretz Carrie‘Carrie’/Sony Pictures Entertainment

