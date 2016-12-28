Carrie Fisher fans are going to miss her quirky and deeply personal Twitter account

The INSIDER Summary:

• Actress Carrie Fisher passed away December 27 at age 60.

• She had recently suffered a heart attack.

• Fans will remember her work on screen — but also her unique use of the social network Twitter.

The string of crushing celebrity deaths has continued into the final week os 2016: “Star Wars” actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60 after suffering a heart attack.

Fisher was best known for playing Princess Leia Organa in the original “Star Wars” films. And in 2015’s “Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens,” a new generation of fans got to meet her as the older and wiser General Organa.

She wasn’t just adored because she played an iconic character, though — fans couldn’t get enough of Fisher’s real-life candor and humour. She wasn’t known for mincing words when speaking with journalists, and frequently brought her adorable dog Gary along on her press junkets.

But Fisher was also beloved by her 1.15 million followers on Twitter. In a world where so many celebrities present overly polished personas on social media, Fisher was famous for being unfiltered. And for devotees, the fact that Fisher composed her tweets using dizzying strings of emoji substituted for letters wasn’t annoying — it was endearing.

Last month, for example, she “promoted” her latest book, writing, “I’m supposed to tell you to buy my new book, but I’m not really like that.”

Of course, fans bought it in droves. “Thank you guys for helping make my book a best seller,” she wrote a few days later. “Without you I would just be a wierd [sic] chick in a hat.” (When someone replied to ask if she was hiding under a table in the attached photo, she fired back a matter-of-fact response: “I’m under a chair at the airport, of course.”)

She frequently shared photos of herself and Gary on their worldwide travels.

And every once in a while she spouted off a 140-character musing on the nature of time. “Is everybody decaying and death marching ever closer?,” she wrote. “Are the sands of time so cruel they should be arrested?”

She used her Twitter platform to gush over her daughter, actress Billie Lourd:

But most of all, she gave fans a window into her life as she really lived it, withholding neither her strong opinions nor her silly, imperfect selfies. Snapshots like this are why users of the social network fell in love with Fisher.

Talk shows and movies won’t be the same without her offbeat brand of humour. Twitter certainly won’t be the same either.

ℹ♏️ ????⛎????️????️????️????????d ✝️????️ ✝️???????????? ✌????️????️⛎ ✝️????️ ????️⛎✌????️ ♏️✌????️ ????️????️????️????, ????️⛎✝️ ℹ♏️ ♑️????️✝️ ®????????️????????✌????️ ????ℹ???????? ✝️♓️????️✝️❕

— Carrie Fisher (@carrieffisher) November 28, 2016

Thank you guys for helping make my book a best seller…〰ℹ✝️♓️????️⛎✝️ ✌????️????️⛎ ℹ 〰????️⛎????d ????⛎????✝️ ????️????????️ 〰ℹ????®d ©♓️ℹ©???? ℹ️♑️ ????️ ♓️????️✝️????????‍♀️???????????????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/X46SgyknP9

— Carrie Fisher (@carrieffisher) December 1, 2016

Gary playing with a truly big dog in Rome….. pic.twitter.com/vg4cTYAOzq

— Carrie Fisher (@carrieffisher) October 15, 2016

What’s happening twitter asks? My daughter Billie Lourd from Scream Queens.She’s MUCH more than my kid.Witty & pretty,I aspire 2 deserve her pic.twitter.com/oRietTuci3

— Carrie Fisher (@carrieffisher) October 15, 2016

