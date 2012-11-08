Naturally, Carrie Fisher Wants In On The New 'Star Wars'

From Mark Hamill to Harrison Ford, we’ve heard everyone else’s opinions on the new “Star Wars” film, so it’s about time we’ve heard from Carrie Fisher aka Princess Leia.



Fisher told TMZ if asked, she’s all ears to being in the upcoming Episode VII. (Mind you, Carrie Fisher is now 56.)

Take a look at the video:

As we said yesterday, other than some “Family Guy” cameos poking fun at the franchise that made her famous Fisher has fizzled from the spotlight.

Sure a Hamill, Harrison, Fisher reunion would be totally cool geektastic, but is that what we want to see in a new “Star Wars” trilogy?

