Carrie Fisher Lost Out On Untold Millions Playing Princess Leia

Carrie Fisher is remarkably sanguine about the fact she has lost out on millions (billions?) of dollars by not getting in on a merchandising deal for her “likeness.”



Namely, Princess Leia.

Other than Disney it’s hard to think of person who exploited the merchandizing element of Hollywood blockbusters better and more profitably than George Lucas did with Star Wars.

However, in this week’s Newsweek Carrie Fisher reveals that at the time she signed on to do Star Wars (at age 19) there was no such thing as retaining rights to your “likeness.”

Oof. Fisher writes:

As I’ve gone along, people will come to me and say, “We got the licensing from George Lucas to make these socks.” So my daughter can walk around on my face. I was shopping at Williams-Sonoma, and they’re selling little sticks of Princess Leia that you put in your cupcake. Who wouldn’t need those? I paid for it. How much money could I have made from all this stuff? I don’t want to know. It’s too upsetting. Yet funny. For example, I found out recently that I am a type of marijuana. A friend of my daughter’s actually went to one of those medical places, and she told me there was a type of marijuana named Princess Leia. I never liked marijuana, so the fact that I’m a type of marijuana is ironic.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.