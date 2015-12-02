Carrie Fisher says she was pressured to lose more than 35 pounds for 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens'

She may be General Leia instead of Princess now, but Carrie Fisher said beauty standards are still the norm.

In a candid interview with British Good Housekeeping, Fisher revealed that she was pressured to lose more than 35 pounds to reprise her role as Leia in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

“They don’t want to hire all of me — only about three-quarters! Nothing changes, it’s an appearance-driven thing,” she said. “I’m in a business where the only thing that matters is weight and appearance. That is so messed up. They might as well say get younger, because that’s how easy it is.”

To lose the weight, she watched what she ate and exercised more.

“I have a harder time eating properly than I do exercising. It’s easier for me to add an activity than to deny myself something,” she said. “When I do lose the weight I don’t like that it makes me feel good about myself. It’s not who I am.”

She said the obsession with appearances in Hollywood extends to how people talk to each other.

“Everyone in LA says, ‘Oh you look good,’ and you listen for them to say you’ve lost weight. It’s never ‘How are you?’ or ‘You seem happy!'”

Fisher was reportedly asked to lose 10 pounds when she originally played Princess Leia in the first “Star Wars” trilogy, to get down to 95 pounds.

