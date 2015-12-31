Carrie Fisher fires back at critics of her looks in 'Star Wars'

Anjelica Oswald
Star wars behind the scenes trailer leiaLucasfilm/Disney

Carrie Fisher has had enough of the body-shaming.

The “Star Wars” actress took to twitter yesterday to shut down critics commenting on her appearance in “The Force Awakens.”

She followed up with another tweet saying, “My body is my brain bag.”

A few hours later, she sent another tweet adding that youth and beauty are not accomplishments.

While Fisher retweeted a supportive message from a fan that said, “Men don’t age better than women, they’re just allowed to age,” she also retweeted a few gross comments from body-shamers to highlight the problem.

Earlier this month, Fisher critiqued Hollywood’s obsession with appearance, telling British Good Housekeeping that she was pressured to lose 35 pounds to reprise her role as Leia in “The Force Awakens.” She was also reportedly asked to lose 10 pounds — to get down to 95 pounds — for the original trilogy.

“They don’t want to hire all of me — only about three-quarters! Nothing changes, it’s an appearance-driven thing,” she said. “I’m in a business where the only thing that matters is weight and appearance. That is so messed up. They might as well say get younger, because that’s how easy it is.”

