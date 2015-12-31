Carrie Fisher had a great response to people body shaming her

“Star Wars” star Carrie Fisher seems to have a lot of haters online.

They attacked the 59-year-old actress on Twitter, telling her that she didn’t “age well.” She fired back with some great perspective on beauty.

In a series of tweets, Fisher told her haters that her body hasn’t aged as well as she has, and that “youth and beauty are not accomplishments.”

This comes not long after Fisher discussed her diet for “The Force Awakens.” She told Good Housekeeping that she was pressured into losing over 35 pounds.

“They don’t want to hire all of me — only about three-quarters!” Fisher joked.

Story by Ian Phillips and editing by Kristen Griffin

