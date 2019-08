The Carrick-a-rede Rope Bridge, built 350 years ago by salmon fishermen, is Northern Ireland’s most insane bridge and a hot tourist attraction.

Story and editing by Jeremy Dreyfuss, footage by Honcho Media and Christopher Brooks



Follow INSIDER Travel on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.