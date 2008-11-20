Carribean Resorts Are The New Ghost Towns

No one is coming, contstruction has stopped, and workers are getting laid off.



“Hello, AIG? Our resort would be a lovely place for your next junket….”

International Herald Tribune: Construction is also paralysed at the Ritz-Carlton Molasses Reef resort in secluded West Caicos, where 60 Chinese workers revolted last month to demand back wages. About 160 workers have been sent home to China, and it’s unclear when construction will resume at the hotel, marina and condominium project, which is three-quarters complete.

This month, the sprawling Atlantis resort in the Bahamas laid off about 800 workers, citing low occupancy rates. Baha Mar Resorts Ltd. laid off about 40 employees at its Sheraton Resort in the Bahamas and 40 more at the Wyndham Nassau Resort. The Bahamas Hotel Catering and Allied Workers Union has called a demonstration Thursday to demand government aid.

“I’ve been in the business 38 years. I have seen the impact of the Gulf War. I have seen the recession of the ’80s. Certainly Sept. 11,” said Robert Sands, senior vice president of external affairs at Baha Mar. “But nothing has been of a global nature, which makes the current financial situation we’re in much more worrisome.”

In Puerto Rico, the Caribe Hilton laid off more than 50 people this month because of rising costs and sluggish occupancy rates. The last time the hotel had to lay off workers was after the Sept. 11 attacks, General Manager Jose Campo said.

…”There is space available for the holiday season and beyond,” said Alec Sanguinetti, CEO of the Caribbean Hotel & Tourism Association. “This is often a time when hotels are sold out and vacationers are looking for any place that has availability.”

Workers are spending their days off looking for jobs outside the tourism industry. Others have already been sent home.

These people are true victims.

