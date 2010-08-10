Stripper Calls Out Business Insider In A Video To Clarify Role As A Stripper Because Of Goldman Sachs

Last week we wrote about a Bloomberg article that tried pretty hard to connect an unhappy college grad, Carrianne Howard, to Goldman Sachs, seemingly just because she’s a stripper.



Howard’s tiny connection to Goldman is just that she attended a private university owned by EDMC, a company part-owned by Goldman Sachs.

She wanted to become a video game programmer, but wound up a stripper instead. We didn’t see how her career change had anything to do with Goldman.

Well apparently Howard read our article and didn’t like it at all because we got an email from her (below) and we were the subject of a video rebuttal. See the video after the jump.

Email from Carrianne:

It has recently come to my attention that there are many internet ads that are related to you as the writer. Let me make something perfectly clear: I did not ask nor plan to get into the adult entertainment industry. That wonderful gift was bestowed upon me from EDMC and Goldman Sachs. This effort that you have placed in your writing skill is without merit, unscrupulous and to a certain extent juvenile. However, I would be more than glad to have an interview with your corresponding company or you regarding the facts of this matter. Bloomberg Business week editors took John Hechinger’s story and chopped it to pieces. The real issue here is that students like I and many others are being harmed to unimaginable limits and the United States Government along with the people who run it need to understand the gravity of coming events regarding education and job placement for the United States economy: future and present. If you want to write a report without generalising unneeded financial jargon focused on sensationalism give me a call XXX XXX XXXX.

OK, honestly, we don’t know what her crticism is, and the video doesn’t make it more clear. Watch the video on YouTube (via @stockjockey).





