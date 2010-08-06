Bloomberg Makes RIDICULOUS Attempt To Tie A Stripper To Goldman Sachs

The Goldman-ish stripper

Carrianne Howard has the most distant, almost non-existent connection to Goldman Sachs you could imagine, but she’s in the news today because she’s a stripper.Check out the headline: Stripper Finds Degree Profitable For Goldman Wasn’t Worth It



Howard literally has the smallest connection to Goldman Sachs you could imagine. The college she went to is owned by a company that is part-owned by Goldman.

The lead-in to Bloomberg’s video interview with Howard explains why this woman made news: “Our next story involves strippers, video games and of all things, Goldman Sachs.”

Carianne’s story starts with her earning a video-game designing degree from the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale, whose parent company is EDMC, a company 38% owned by Goldman Sachs. Then she explains why she became a stripper.

To paraphrase her reasons for stripping: because the university kind of tricked her into paying $70,000 for a bogus degree. She could tell in class that “something wasn’t right.”

(Mentioned later: Howard made only $12/hour with her degree and stripping pays around $1,000 per week.)

What does this story mean?

If we were to give them the benefit of the doubt, we’d say Bloomberg is starting to crack-down on for-profit college scams.

But the real answer is obvious: Bloomberg had a bizarrely hard time finding a stripper related in some way to Goldman Sachs.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.