How to get free food at Carrabba's

Carrabba’s Italian Grill is giving away 1 million meals to kick off 2016.

To celebrate the launch of more than 20 new menu items, the Italian chain is giving away new and old dishes to customers who register online.

“What better way to introduce all that is new than a chance to sample our revamped menu?” Carrabba’s CMO Katie Knight said in a statement. “Carrabba’s fans, existing and new alike, will have an opportunity to celebrate with us, and delight in the delicious flavour and freshness of our new entrees, appetizers and small plates.”

New menu items include parmesan-crusted chicken arugula, salmon cetriolini, and wood-fired Italian chicken wings. There is a focus on small plates, with six new shareable options, and nutrition, with 31 dishes clocking in at less than 600 calories.

To get the free food yourself, register online at Carrabbasgiveaway.com, beginning at 8 p.m. EST on January 11 and ending at 11:59 p.m. EST on January 14. Registered customers will be emailed a voucher for a free small plate, appetizer, or entry.

Carrabba’s is additionally offering 20% off customers’ entire checks from January 12 through March 6.

