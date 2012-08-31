YACHT OF THE WEEK: 'Carpe Diem' Lets You Sail In Ultimate Luxury For $62 Million

Photo: International Yacht Collection

For anyone looking for (or dreaming of) a way to spend summer days cruising in total luxury, the Carpe Diem is on sale, for $62 million.The 191′ yacht was built in 2011 by Trinity Yachts, and nominated for the 2012 World Superyacht Awards and Showboat Superyacht Awards.



Flying under the Cayman Island flag, it can host 12 guests in six staterooms, and is decorated throughout with Art Deco antiques and vintage fashion photography. Simply put, it’s a beauty.

