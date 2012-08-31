YACHT OF THE WEEK: 'Carpe Diem' Lets You Sail In Ultimate Luxury For $62 Million

For anyone looking for (or dreaming of) a way to spend summer days cruising in total luxury, the Carpe Diem is on sale, for $62 million.The 191′ yacht was built in 2011 by Trinity Yachts, and nominated for the 2012 World Superyacht Awards and Showboat Superyacht Awards.

Flying under the Cayman Island flag, it can host 12 guests in six staterooms, and is decorated throughout with Art Deco antiques and vintage fashion photography. Simply put, it’s a beauty.

Hop on board the Carpe Diem.

Get into the water with one of four included Sea-Doo Waverunners.

Or the 23' Novurania Chase yacht tender.

You can also stay on board and take the Carpe Diem to its top speed of 21 knots.

It's powered by two Caterpillar 3516B Series II HD engines.

Relax forward of the pilothouse on the Portuguese bridge.

You can soak in the hot tub on the sun deck, or tan on its sizeable sunbed.

To take a dip, head down to the swim platform.

Enjoy breakfast or lunch on the main deck, which runs the full width of the yacht.

It has a wet bar, along with a Sub-Zero refrigerator.

Let's take a look inside, starting with the main foyer.

Three helm chairs sit facing the large windows of the pilothouse, where state of the art electronics and navigation systems control the yacht.

The sky lounge features a game table and two antique Valerio chairs.

The sky lounge deck has a table made from Macassar Ebony wood.

So does the dining salon.

The full width VIP King Suite is on the lower deck.

The twin guest stateroom is less luxurious, but still a comfortable option.

Silk upholstered sofas fill the main salon. Behind the credenza hides a 50

In case guests forget the saying that gives the boat its name, it is stitched into just about everything.

Want to land a helicopter on your yacht?

