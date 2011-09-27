The Youngest CEO In British Soccer History Just Got Engaged—To The Man Who Gave Her The Job

Photo: mansfieldtown.net

Remember Carolyn Still – the young, fashion industry-employed female named Mansfield Town FC’s newest CEO just two weeks ago?The 29-year-old just got engaged – to her boss.



Still will marry the chairman of the soccer club, John Radford, 45, next year.

News of any relationship between the two was kept quiet at the time of her appointment. Radford contends Still’s hiring had nothing to do with their “friendship” and wouldn’t confirm their relationship.

But a spokesperson for Mansfield Town confirmed with the Daily Mail the two were already together at the time of her hiring.

Still did say at the time of her hiring that she had known the wealthy businessman for some time.

“I will be able to call him on the phone and talk over any issues at any point,” she said.

There are also rumours Still was an escort when she was younger.

DON’T MISS: 10 WAGs Who Are Way More Famous Than Their Athlete Husbands >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.