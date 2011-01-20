Carolyn Ryan Is Replacing Joe Sexton As New York Times Metro Editor

New York Times executive editor Bill Keller announced Caroyn Ryan has been named the new NYT Metro editor, replacing Joe Sexton.



From a memo sent this afternoon by Keller to the Times newsroom:

As anyone knows who watched the farewell (in verse!) to Joe Sexton last week, there is no place like Metro….Running it takes an editor both deft and driven, a balance of restlessness and patience, and a sturdy spine. An irreverent sense of humour helps.

Carolyn Ryan is that kind of editor, and she is our new Metro editor.

Carolyn came to us from the Boston Globe in 2007….She was an essential part of the team that won the Pulitzer for our swift and sweeping coverage of Governor Spitzer’s downfall, and has led superb and

colourful coverage of Albany, City Hall, and other venues where politics and government are practiced…

