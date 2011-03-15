Fill In The Blank: Working At Galleon During The Scandal Prepares Employee To Counsel Others On How To ______

The Caymans

Photo: Andres Nordgreen Fierro

Working at Galleon prepared its employees to tackle a number of future career opportunities.



Like whistleblowing for the Fed.

Or talking about what happened inside the Galleon offices after Raj allegedly heard Goldman’s numbers.

And now, in a few months, a hedge fund group is hosting a hedge fund conference in the Cayman’s in a couple of months and one of panels is on “Proactively Seizing the Spotlight When Your Fund is on the Front Pages.”

It’s a timely discussion, considering the recent deluge of insider trading investigations. And guess who’s well-prepared to lead the discussion.

Check out the ad:

In case you missed it: Carolyn Miller, Galleon’s former general counsel, and a couple of PR guys.

Details on the GAIM event in the Cayman’s.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.