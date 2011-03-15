Fill In The Blank: Working At Galleon During The Scandal Prepares Employee To Counsel Others On How To ______

Photo: Andres Nordgreen Fierro
Working at Galleon prepared its employees to tackle a number of future career opportunities.
Like whistleblowing for the Fed.
Or talking about what happened inside the Galleon offices after Raj allegedly heard Goldman’s numbers.
And now, in a few months, a hedge fund group is hosting a hedge fund conference in the Cayman’s in a couple of months and one of panels is on “Proactively Seizing the Spotlight When Your Fund is on the Front Pages.”
It’s a timely discussion, considering the recent deluge of insider trading investigations. And guess who’s well-prepared to lead the discussion.
In case you missed it: Carolyn Miller, Galleon’s former general counsel, and a couple of PR guys.
Details on the GAIM event in the Cayman’s.
