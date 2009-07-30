Carol Bartz's Letter To The Troops On Microsoft Search Deal

On Yahoo’s (YHOO) corporate blog, CEO Carol Bartz explains to the troops “what our Microsoft deal means to you.”

In short, she says everything is going to get better — search, competition with Google, etc. — and that Yahoo will continue trying to kick Microsoft’s (MSFT) butt in other areas.

She does not say, in the letter, what she said on the company’s conference call: Redundancies mean that many Yahoos will lose jobs as a result of the deal.

What our Microsoft deal means to you

Posted July 29th, 2009 at 4:55 am by Carol Bartz, CEO

It’s inhumanly early in California, but it’s already a great day at Yahoo!. We’ve just signed a major search deal with Microsoft. Under the terms, Microsoft will become the search engine behind Yahoo! and we will become the worldwide exclusive relationship sales force for both companies’ premium search advertisers.

While you’ll read a lot about why this is good for our business and for advertisers, I want to talk about what’s in it for you–the Yahoo! fan.

Here’s the rundown:

Better search: You’ll still find search boxes all across Yahoo!, but this deal will make the difference between a great Yahoo! search experience and an awesome one. Some of the biggest brains in the business work on Yahoo! Search, and they will continue to innovate to create a better search experience on Yahoo!. As a result of the deal, Microsoft, which has great technologists and deep pockets,will have the scale to bring users faster, more useful and more personally relevant search.

Better everything else: With Microsoft powering Yahoo! Search, we’ll be able to focus on the things we do best–being the centre of people’s lives online with properties like our homepage, mail, finance, news, sports, entertainment, mobile, etc. Sure, we’re the world’s largest online media company and your loyalty has made that possible. But we’re not satisfied–we still want you to say “wow” a lot more often. And that’s what makes this deal especially exciting.

Better competition: Competition equals innovation. But with one player dominating 70% of search, that field has been pretty lopsided. This transaction will create a healthy competitor that’ll keep everyone on their toes.

In short, everything’s just going to get a whole lot better for you.

And one final note–what this agreement does not cover is any of Yahoo!’s other properties or products. In those areas, Microsoft can expect a fierce competitor.

We’ve set up a special site, www.choicevalueinnovation.com, that answers your questions.

Carol Bartz

CEO

