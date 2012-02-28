Wozzilroy Made A Bet To See Who Can Last Longer Without Eating Junk Food

Photo: Getty/David Cannon

The sports world’s “it” couple is raising the stakes in their relationship.Tennis star Caroline Wozniacki and golf phenom Rory McIlroy have a bet going to see who can last longer without indulging in his/her favourite unhealthy snacks.



Wonzniacki will abstain from sweets, while McIlroy will stay away from salty, fatty foods.

As for how much they’re wagering, Wozniacki wouldn’t say but hinted at it being something fairly substantial.

“Let’s just put it this way,” she told reporters. “I wouldn’t do it for a pair of sunglasses. I wouldn’t put myself through that.”

