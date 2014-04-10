Caroline Wozniacki Has Pink Hair At The Masters

Tennis player Caroline Wozniacki caddied for her fiancee, Rory McIlroy, during the Masters Par-3 Contest at Augusta National on Thursday.

She dyed her hair pink for the occasion.

Augusta is one of the most traditional, conservative places in sports. It has strict rules on everything from caddie attire to carrying mobile phones.

We’re guessing this is a first:

Pink hair, don’t care:

The Par-3 Contest has become a chance for the players’ children and wives to get some time in the spotlight.

Wozniacki, with the hair, stole the show.

