Caroline Wozniacki Released A Pop Song, And It's Terrible

Caroline Wozniacki released her charity pop song, “Oxygen,” earlier this month in Europe. This weekend, the music video landed on American shores in all it’s auto-tuned glory, and Deadspin picked it up.



We’re used to athletes releasing downright awful rap songs. But a top-10 women’s tennis star putting out a crappy pop song breaks new ground.

The video features a dog, tennis balls, and a mystery man in a leather jacket:

