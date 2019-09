Not an Atlanta Falcon, a bird.



Apparently there’s a whole thing where players take turns holding a falcon when they go to Dubai.

Here’s the evidence from last night (via Busted Racquet):

Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Related, Yao Ming with a panda:

Photo: AP

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.