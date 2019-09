A lot of golfers use their kids as their “caddies” for the Par 3 contest at the Masters Tournament.



Rory McIlroy doesn’t have any kids so he brought his tennis player girlfriend Caroline Wozniacki along.

Here’s the power couple right before McIlroy teed off, Wozniacki in her white jumpsuit:

ESPN Screengrab

