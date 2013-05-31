Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman's Daughter Drops An Album

This seems to be a popular trend amongst Wall Street’s offspring…



Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman’s 17-year-old daughter Caroline is a also singer, DealBook’s Susanne Craig reports.

She’s a member of the band Madness and the Film and they just released four new songs on iTunes. You can check out one of them in full here.

She’s not the first Wall Street heavy-hitter’s daughter to drop an album.

Marc Lasry’s daughter Emma, Paul Tudor Jones’ daugher Caroline and Stan Druckenmiller’s daughter Tess are also singer/songwriters.

You can listen to Caroline Gorman’s album from 2012 “Portrait of a Picture of a Person” below:

