'Shocked and devastated': Celebrities, tv hosts, and 'Love Island' alums react to the sudden death of Caroline Flack

Joel C Ryan/AP Caroline Flack poses upon arrival at The British Fashion Awards 2017 in London, Monday, Dec. 4th, 2017.

Caroline Flack, the former host of reality series “Love Island,” was found dead at her East London flat at the age of 40, according to reports.

Flack began her career as an actress before becoming known for various hosting gigs and appearances across reality television.

Celebrities, media figures, and former “Love Island” contestants took to social media to express their grief over the loss.

Television presenter Caroline Flack has reportedly died at the age of 40.

Flack was most recently known for anchoring the British reality show “Love Island” since 2015 until last year when she announced she would be stepping down ahead of the show’s sixth season after widespread reports of allegations of assault against her boyfriend.

Scores of celebrities, media figures, and “Love Island” alums took to social media to express their grief over the loss of the presenter.

Several of them blamed the brutal media coverage Flack faced weeks before her death, though no formal cause of death has been announced.

Actress Jameela Jamil

It was only a matter of time before the media and a prolonged social media dogpile, hers lasted for MONTHS, pushed someone completely over the edge. Rest In Peace Caroline Flack. This is fucking horrendous. ???? — Jameela Jamil ???? (@jameelajamil) February 15, 2020

BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker

Walker wrote on Twitter that Flack’s death came as a sign that “we really need to be better at taking care of each other.”

He later tweeted a photo of Flack while criticising British outlets that had “hounded her” before her death.

It must be heartbreaking for the family & friends of Caroline Flack to read tributes from some of those who hounded her. Our ‘cancel’ culture is brutal. We all have demons and flaws but we dehumanise each other & are then surprised when it all becomes too much for some. pic.twitter.com/eEbqttG1Mn — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) February 15, 2020

“Strictly Come Dancing” host Tess Daly

Daly wrote that she was “shocked and devastated” at the news of Flack’s death, which came six years after the Flack won the dancing competition show.

Absolutely shocked and devastated at this tragic news. Rest in peace Caroline you beautiful girl. My heart goes out to your family and loved ones at this time XXXX — Tess Daly (@TessDaly) February 15, 2020

Musician James Blake

Blake wrote that Flack’s death was due to “the effect of online and print bullying,” pointing to recent harsh scrutiny over assault allegations that were widely covered by British media.

#rip Caroline Flack. This is the effect of online and print bullying. This is what dehumanizing and hounding people leads to. As a society we need to find our compassion and empathy. We don’t know what other people are going through as they almost always present an ‘ok’ front. — James Blake (@jamesblake) February 15, 2020

YouTuber Alfie Deyes

The vlogger wrote on Twitter to point out the same outlets that had exhaustively covered Flack’s personal troubles by “slamming” were now paying tribute.

Heartbroken and in shock to hear the news about Caroline Flack! Sitting here seeing the exact same media outlets who were slamming her non-stop are now paying tribute… What will it take for traditional & social media to realise the impacts of hate culture? RIP Caroline x — Alfie Deyes (@AlfieDeyes) February 15, 2020

Season 3 “Love Island” contestant Amber Davies

“My heart is actually broken,” Davis wrote in a tweet shortly after the news broke. She later tweeted a photo of her with Flack at the “Love Island” villa alongside a caption that read, “this is going to hurt forever.”

This is going to hurt forever ???? pic.twitter.com/EJBLuBY5g4 — Amber Davies (@Amber_Davies7) February 15, 2020

Season 2 “Love Island” contestant Kady McDermott

McDermott wrote that Flack had been “nothing but kind” while she had known her.

Devastated to here the news about Caroline Flack. Caroline was nothing but kind to me and that’s how I will always remember her. Saddens me so much when people think the only way out is death. My prayers and thoughts go out to Caroline’s friends and family. Heartbreaking ???? — Kady Mcdermott (@kadymcdermottx) February 15, 2020

Season 2 “Love Island” contestant Zara Holland

Holland, who was crowned Miss Great Britain in 2015 and stripped of her title when she had sex with a fellow contestant on the 2016 season of “Love Island,” wrote that Flack supported her during her time in the harsh media spotlight.

Caroline Flack❤️ you supported me always, you were so kind to me & my family, I will never forget that. I spoke to you, and gave my support during the recent media intrusion. The media & trolls are killing people. Please THINK before you speak. ???????????????? — Zara Holland (@zaraholland11) February 15, 2020

Season 3 “Love Island” contestant Chris Hughes

Hughes wrote that “words can’t sum up” his sadness over Flack’s death and urged people and the press to “realise celebrities are humans.”

Words can’t sum this up. So sad. Another amazing person taking from this cruel world. When will people and and press release celebrities are humans, with the same feelings everyone else has. Can’t believe to imagine the pain. God bless Caroline and her family. Rest tight ???? ???? — Chris Hughes (@chrishughes_22) February 15, 2020

Current ‘Love Island’ host Laura Whitmore

Whitmore, who took over hosting duties on the show after Flack’s departure, posted a photo of her with Flack and a written tribute to someone who left “far too early before your time.”

I’m trying to find the words but I can’t ???? pic.twitter.com/FY3ppLzqsA — Laura Whitmore (@thewhitmore) February 15, 2020

“Love Island” parent network ITV

Just over a month after Flack left the network, a post on its Twitter account said its employees were “shocked and saddened” by the news of Flack’s death, calling her a “much loved member of the Love Island team.”

Everybody at Love Island and ITV is shocked and saddened by this desperately sad news. Caroline was a much loved member of the Love Island team and our sincere thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends. — ITV2 (@itv2) February 15, 2020

