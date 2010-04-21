Caroline Daniel Takes Over FT Weekend

Photo: FT.com

The Financial Times has appointed Caroline Daniel as the new editor of FT Weekend.Based in London, Daniel moves up from her role as assistant editor. She is taking over Andy Davis’ position, who the FT said is “currently exploring new opportunities at the FT.”



Daniel’s first day is June 1. She joined the FT in 1999 and has held various positions including comment and analysis editor, White House correspondent and IT correspondent during the dotcom bubble. Previously, she worked at the News Statesman, the Economist and at Gordon Brown as a political researcher.

“She has done an outstanding job editing and developing the comment and analysis pages in the FT and is ready to lead the future development of FT Weekend,” Lionel Barber, editor of the FT, said in a statement.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.