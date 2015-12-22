The Giants reportedly believe Panthers players directed homophobic slurs at Odell Beckham Jr.

Emmett Knowlton
Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly felt threatened by members of the Carolina Panthers during warm-ups prior to Sunday’s game, and a new report claims that the Giants believe members of the Panthers not only threatened Beckham physically (with baseball bats), they also shouted homophobic slurs at him.

Beckham is likely to be suspended for a helmet-to-helmet cheap shot on Josh Norman late in the 3rd quarter of Sunday’s game. 

La Canfora also reports that the Panthers have vehemently denied the Giants’ claims:

