The Giants reportedly believe Panthers players directed homophobic slurs at Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly felt threatened by members of the Carolina Panthers during warm-ups prior to Sunday’s game, and a new report claims that the Giants believe members of the Panthers not only threatened Beckham physically (with baseball bats), they also shouted homophobic slurs at him.

From CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora:

Giants reviewed pregame incidents b/n Panthers players and Beckham. Are convinced he was threatened physically and called homophobic slurs

— Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) December 21, 2015

Giants not alleging any particular player saying/doing this but have looked into various pregame interactions and firmly believe it occured

— Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) December 21, 2015

Accounts from various people on sidelines point to a series of events that played a role in Beckham’s unusual emotional state in that game

— Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) December 21, 2015

Beckham is likely to be suspended for a helmet-to-helmet cheap shot on Josh Norman late in the 3rd quarter of Sunday’s game.

La Canfora also reports that the Panthers have vehemently denied the Giants’ claims:

Panthers officials deny strongly any threats or slurs were made and are adamant they have long used a bat as a motivating prop…

— Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) December 21, 2015

Panthers communications director Steven Drummond said: “absolutely nothing happened on the sideline. I was there. No one was threatened…

— Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) December 21, 2015

Drummond went on to say: “no one was threatened with a bat. It didn’t happen. It’s a diversionary tactic and a good one at that.”

— Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) December 21, 2015

