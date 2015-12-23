New video shows a Panthers player with a bat confronting Odell Beckham Jr.

New video has surfaced, showing what appears to be a confrontation between a Carolina Panthers player holding a baseball bat and Odell Beckham Jr. of the New York Giants.

The confrontation is brief, but it appears that words were exchanged and the Panthers player then walks up to Beckham Jr. while holding the bat at his side. Beckham then appears to shove the player away before walking away.

What is a Panthers practice squad player doing going into the Giants team stretching area.. with a baseball bat? pic.twitter.com/4mIQ0jwYRg

— Giants Daily (@NYGDaily) December 22, 2015

