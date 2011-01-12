Carolina Panthers Hire New Coach Ron Rivera*

Photo: AP

UPDATE: The deal is for four-years, $11.2 million.EARLIER: NFL sources report that the Carolina Panthers have hired Ron Rivera to be their new head coach, replacing John Fox.



Though Rivera has had successful stints as defensive coordinator for the Bears and Chargers, this is his first head coaching gig.

He also played for the 1985 Chicago Bears, widely considered one of the best defensive units in the NFL history.

